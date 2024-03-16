Shooting student in class: Sirajganj medical college lecturer sent to jail again after remand

A Sirajganj court today (16 March) has sent Raihan Sharif, a lecturer of the Community Medicine department at Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College and Hospital in Sirajganj, to jail in a case filed over shooting a student inside a classroom after completion of his remand.

The court sent Raihan to jail when police produced him before the court after completion of his 5-day remand on Friday.

Earlier on March 11, Judge Billal Hossain of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court-1 placed Raihan on a five day remand in the case.

During interrogation, Raihan said he bought two pistols and bullets in September 2023.

On March 4, Raihan Sharif was suspended for shooting Arafat Amin Tomal, 23, a third-year student, inside a classroom.