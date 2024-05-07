5 election officers arrested for 'secret meeting' before upazila polls in Sirajganj

The arrests were made after a joint drive of the police, election office, and district administration after being tipped off that a secret meeting involving several presiding officers supporting a chairman candidate was taking place at Garden Palace Resort in the Kadai area of Sirajganj

Photo: UNB
Six people, including five presiding officers, were arrested on charges of holding a "secret meeting to work for a chairman candidate" in the Sirajganj upazila parishad election tomorrow (7 May).

Cancelling the appointment of ten presiding officers, including the arrested ones, the local administration appointed ten new presiding officers, said Mir Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Sirajganj deputy commissioner and also returning officer at a press conference last night (6 May).

He said they conducted a joint drive with the police, election office, and district administration after being tipped off that a secret meeting involving several presiding officers supporting a chairman candidate was taking place at Garden Palace Resort in the Kadai area of Sadar upazila.

Though no one could be arrested from the spot during the drive, later CCTV footage and some resort staff were taken to the local police station for questioning, he said.

The arrested presiding officers are Serajul Islam, 52, assistant prof of Jamuna Degree College; Ashraful Islam, 53, principal of S.B. Railway Colony School and College; Abu Sama, 44, lecture of Sirajganj Police Lines School and College; Babu Kumar Ghosh, 42, lecture of Ratankandi School and College; Yasin Arafat, 53, senior principal officer at Janata Bank Sirajganj Zonal Office; and Aminul Islam, coordinator of the meeting, assistant teacher of Shiyalkol Government Primary School and President of Sirajganj District Primary Teachers' Association.

Police Superintendent Arifur Rahman Mandal said they conducted drives in the district and arrested them including the meeting's mastermind Aminul Islam.

He said that the ongoing operation to arrest others continues, adding that a case was filed accusing 20 individuals, including eight unidentified ones with the Sadar police station.

The upazila has a total of 171 polling centres.

upazila election / Sirajganj / Bangladesh

