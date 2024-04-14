22-year-old dies as train hits him in Sirajganj

Bangladesh

UNB
14 April, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 03:57 pm

Related News

22-year-old dies as train hits him in Sirajganj

The incident happened when Yadul was crossing the railway line at Ghatina Bridge around 9:30am on Sunday, killing him on the spot

UNB
14 April, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2024, 03:57 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A 22-year-old youth died after being hit by a train at Ghatina Bridge in Ullapara upazila of Sirajganj on the Dhaka-Ishurdi railway line on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Yadul Islam (22) of Adarsh Gram village of the upazila.

Md Mahbubur Rahman Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Sirajganj Bazar Railway Police Station, confirmed the matter.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The incident happened when Yadul was crossing the railway line at Ghatina Bridge around 9:30am on Sunday, killing him on the spot, said the OC.

On receiving the news, the railway police recovered the body of the deceased from the spot and sent it to the Sirajganj Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy. A case has been filed in the concerned police station in connection with the incident, added the police official.

Top News

Sirajganj / Accident / death / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

1d | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

1d | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

11m | Videos
How did the Panta – Ilish become trendy in Baisakh?

How did the Panta – Ilish become trendy in Baisakh?

7h | Videos
Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

Former Tiger captain, Khaled Masud Pilot, shares his Eid memories

18h | Videos
Will it be easier to use robots?

Will it be easier to use robots?

5h | Videos