22-year-old dies as train hits him in Sirajganj

A 22-year-old youth died after being hit by a train at Ghatina Bridge in Ullapara upazila of Sirajganj on the Dhaka-Ishurdi railway line on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Yadul Islam (22) of Adarsh Gram village of the upazila.

Md Mahbubur Rahman Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Sirajganj Bazar Railway Police Station, confirmed the matter.

The incident happened when Yadul was crossing the railway line at Ghatina Bridge around 9:30am on Sunday, killing him on the spot, said the OC.

On receiving the news, the railway police recovered the body of the deceased from the spot and sent it to the Sirajganj Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy. A case has been filed in the concerned police station in connection with the incident, added the police official.