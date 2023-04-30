Two more abducted in Teknaf

Two more individuals have been kidnapped by unidentified terrorists in Jahaspura Hills of Baharchhara Union in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.

Armed terrorists abducted Rahim Uddin (32) and Riduan (19) while they were working at a betel leaf farm on Jahaspura hills around 8am on Sunday (30 April), said Baharchhara Union Parishad Member (Ward No 6) Rafiqul Islam.

The miscreants also injured two brothers, Abdul Amin (25) and Abdullah (16), by hacking as they tried to stop them, the member added.

Abdullah is currently receiving treatment at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

"A group of 10-12 masked men with arms chased Rahim and Riduan. When we tried to resist them, they hacked us. We managed to escape but Rahim and Riduan were taken captive," said the injured Abdullah.

The families of the abducted individuals have not received any call from the kidnappers demanding ransom, said Member Rafiqul.

"Upon receiving information about the incident, two police teams launched an operation in the hills with the help of the families of the abductees and local residents", said Additional Superintendent of Police (administration), Cox's Bazar, Md Rafiqul Islam.

This incident marks the 60th abduction in Teknaf Hills in the last seven months.

Recently, five Rohingya children who were abducted were released on Saturday after being held captive for four days in exchange for a ransom of Tk5 lakhs.