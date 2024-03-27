Two killed in road accidents on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway

TBS Report
27 March, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 07:09 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Two individuals lost their lives in separate road accidents along the Dhaka- Chattogram highway on Wednesday (27 March) morning.

The incidents occurred at the Madambibir Hat area of Sitakunda and the Baratakia area of Mirsarai upazilas of Chattogram.

The deceased have been identified as Mohiuddin, 38, and Aleya Begum, 41, said Sub-Inspector (SI) Mohammad Alamgir of Kumira Highway Police.

He said Aleya Begum met her untimely demise after being struck by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road in the Baratakia area around 10:30am.

"Upon receiving information a team of highway police rushed to the scene and recovered the body which was later sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for autopsy" he added.

Meanwhile, Mohiuddin faced a similar fate as he was hit by a trolley while attempting to cross the road at the Madambibir Hat area.

SI Shah Alam of Barawliya Highway Police Station said the collision proved fatal, claiming his life on the spot.

"Mohiuddin hailed from the Chandraganj area of Lakshmipur district. Following the accident, police recovered his body and subsequently handed it over to his grieving family", he added.

