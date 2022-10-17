Two die as house catches fire in Rajbari

Bangladesh

17 October, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 12:22 pm

Two die as house catches fire in Rajbari

17 October, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 12:22 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Two people, including a nine-year-old girl, were burnt to death in a fire that broke out at their house in Goalundo upazila of Rajbari on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Boro Bibi, 90, and Tasmia Aktar, residents of the upazila.

The fire broke out at their tin-shed house in Beparipara village around 9pm following a gas cylinder blast while Boro Bibi and Tasmia were asleep, said Swapan Kumar Majumder, officer-in-charge (OC) of Goalundo Ghat police station.

On information, a team from Goalunda fire service doused the fire after an hour, said the leader of Goalunda fire station Sabekul Islam.

The firefighters also recovered two charred bodies from the house, he added.

