The fire that broke out at the Firingi Bazar slum in Chattogram has been brought under control.

The fire started around 1:20pm this afternoon and was brought under control at 2:20pm.

Nine fire service units from different stations worked on-site to bring the flame under control, said Md Abdul Malek, assistant director of the Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defence.

He said an electrical wire malfunction caused the fire.