Fire at Sylhet power plant under control, supply disrupted

Firefighter are working to douse the flame which erupted at the Kumargaon 225 MW Power Station in Sylhet on Monday, 15 April. Photo: TBS

A fire broke out Kumargaon power plant in Sylhet this morning, leading to a disruption in the electricity supply.

The blaze originated around 9am today (15 April). However, the fire brigade successfully contained it within an hour by 10:15am.

Wishing not to be named, an engineer of the power plant told The Business Standard that an abandoned air filter in the water treatment plant of the Kumargaon 225 MW Power Station suddenly caught fire at 9:15am and quickly spread.

Upon receiving the news, six units of Sylhet Taltola Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control by 10:15am, said Taltala station Leader Shahidul Islam.

"There is no significant risk of a major accident due to the fire," he assured.

Bangladesh Power Development Board Sylhet Region Chief Engineer Mohammad Abdul Qadir said although the fire was swiftly contained, it resulted in power supply disruptions across several areas in Sylhet.

He noted that it would take several hours to repair the damages caused by the fire and restore the regular electricity supply.