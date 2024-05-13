6 arrested over NSI recruitment scam

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 10:07 pm

After the initial interrogation, the arrestees admitted to extorting money from innocent people and luring them with job opportunities by creating fake documents posing as NSI officials

The Detective Branch of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) has arrested six people allegedly involved in a scam to defraud people with offers of recruitment to the National Security Intelligence (NSI). Photo: Collected
The Detective Branch of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) has arrested six people allegedly involved in a scam to defraud people with offers of recruitment to the National Security Intelligence (NSI). Photo: Collected

The Detective Branch of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) has arrested six people allegedly involved in a scam to defraud people with offers of recruitment to the National Security Intelligence (NSI).

The arrestees are – Leon Islam, 25, Humayun Kabir Prince, 36, Mojahidul Islam, 23, Razia Sultana, 22, Ripa Akhtar, 21, and Rikha Moni, 17.

On a tip-off by officials of the NSI, a joint operation was conducted with the Gazipur intelligence officers in Bhadam Paschimpara of Tongi West Police Station last night, Mohammad Nazir Ahmed Khan, deputy police commissioner of the GMP Intelligence Police, said at a press briefing at the police headquarters this afternoon (13 May). 

During the raid, various materials, including training module books, computers, and laptops were seized.

After the initial interrogation, the arrestees admitted to extorting money from innocent people and luring them with job opportunities by creating fake documents posing as NSI officials, said Mohammad Nazir.

Members of the gang used their Facebook profiles to lure young people with hopes of recruiting them as NSI, stated the GMP Intelligence Police official.

He said the arrestees would issue fake appointment letters to job aspirants, provide fake IDs, and give job postings or transfers to various districts.

They even gave out promotions or penalised them according to their own rules, said the police officer, added Mohammad Nazir.

Two victims of the scam - Afroz Ashiq Sinthi and Kaniz Fatema - said the members of the fraud gang have been training them for 5-6 months promising them jobs in the NSI. 

The gang extorted Tk15-17 lakh from each individual, said the police officer.

