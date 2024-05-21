Bangladesh still 'in crisis' on freedom of expression index, Article 19 report warns

Bangladesh

Bangladesh also scored the second lowest among the South Asian countries, with only Afghanistan scoring lower

Representational image. Photo: Collected
The people of Bangladesh are in "crisis" of freedom of speech and expression, says Article 19, a British human rights organisation in its latest report.

The Global Expression Report 2024 ranked Bangladesh 131st out of 161 countries in terms of freedom of expression, with a score of 12 out of 100.

The organisation's South Asia and Bangladesh Regional Director, Sheikh Manjur-E-Alam, read the report at a hotel in the capital today (21 May).

Bangladesh also scored the second lowest among the South Asian countries, with only Afghanistan scoring lower than Bangladesh. 

The report said the state of freedom of expression in Bangladesh, India, and Afghanistan is in "crisis".

India scored 19 out of 100, and Afghanistan 2. 

Nepal remained at the top position in South Asia, scoring 57 out of 100.

Comments

