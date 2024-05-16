Railway officials' efforts to stop passengers climbing atop trains go viral

A video of railway police trying to stop people from climbing on top of the train goes viral on social media.

The footage, originally credited to 'Jamuna TV', was shared on 9 April by the Instagram page @amarbanglaremati.

The caption explained that because of the Eid holidays, tickets were all sold out. Many people ended up climbing on top of the trains because there were no empty seats inside.

The caption also said that some didn't buy tickets because they couldn't afford them or because they "didn't want to".

Unfortunately, there were too many people for the railway officials to manage.

Responding to the video, one user said, "Normal day in Bangladesh". Another user wrote, "Bangladesh isn't for beginners".

