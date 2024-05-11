'Mango Special Train' to be launched on 10 June

The decision was taken at a seminar in the conference room of the Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner's office today (11 May), chaired by Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim. Photo: BSS

The Bangladesh Railway will launch a 'Mango Special Train' service from Rajshahi on 10 June for the transport of mangoes at a low cost.

Through the special train, transporting mangoes from Rajshahi to Dhaka will cost only Tk1.43 per kilogram. This decision was taken at a seminar in the conference room of the Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner's office today (11 May), attended by Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim as the chief guest.

Railways Secretary Humayun Kabir, Director General Sardar Shahadat Ali, mango producers, farmers, agricultural entrepreneurs, dignitaries as well as other railway and administration officials were present on the occasion.

The 'Mango Special Train' was first launched in 2020 on the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the safe, low-cost and short-time transportation of mangoes through railways.

According to speakers at the seminar, although Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Natore districts produce 1.25 lakh tonnes of mangoes, only 4,000 tonnes of mangoes have been transported by train in the last four years which is very insignificant.

The seminar was told that the railway has transported 39,95,798 kilograms of mangoes earning revenues worth Tk46,29,140 during the last four years since 2020.

Sharing their views, mango farmers, traders, entrepreneurs and exporters unequivocally called for solving the existing problems related to transportation of mangoes through railway to make the venture popular.

The railways minister categorically said they will make the railway profitable through making it functional properly with spontaneous support of the public in general within the next couple of years, reports BSS.

"We have already adopted various need-based steps, including manpower recruitment and revitalisation of the non-functional routes to attain the cherished goal," he added.

Railways Minister Zillul Hakim urged the mango traders, businessmen and exporters to transport their mangoes to different areas from the Rajshahi region through railway as its low-cost and safe.

"We are working relentlessly to make the railway eligible for mango transportation as per direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said, adding that full-length support of all stakeholders is needed to this end.

Referring to the existing problems in terms of transporting mangoes through railway, Minister Zillul Hakim assured that all the problems will be solved for making the railway mango transportation popular.

He also said they have taken steps for signing memorandum of understandings with some of the courier services related to the railway mango transportation.