Train derails in Tangail snapping rail communications with northern region

A compartment of Rangpur Express train veers off the tracks in Tangail on Tuesday, 21 November. Photo: TBS

The railway services between Dhaka and the northern regions of Bangladesh have been at a standstill since morning after a compartment of the Rangpur Express train veered off the tracks in Tangail.

The Dhaka-bound passenger train derailed early on Tuesday ( 21 November) around 4:40am, Tangail Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Salam Miah confirmed.

He said, "Following a stop at Bangabandhu East railway station, the train resumed its journey towards Dhaka. However, upon reaching Tangail station, the luggage compartment adjacent to the locomotive suddenly derailed, causing it to remain stuck at the station."

The disruption in rail communication between Dhaka and the northern parts of the country has persisted since the incident occurred at approximately 5am, he added.

Tangail Railway Police's Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Akbar said the incident was immediately reported to the railway authorities, and a rescue team is expected to arrive at the site shortly.