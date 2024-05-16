Special mango train to start operation on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route 1 June

This year, a total of 37,604 hectares of land have been brought under mango cultivation with a production target of 4.50 lakh tonnes in the district.

Mangoes hanging from a tree. File Photo: BSS
Mangoes hanging from a tree. File Photo: BSS

A special mango train on the Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route will be launched on 1 June.

The decision was taken at a meeting at the deputy commissioner's office today (16 May) with deputy commissioner AKM Galiv Khan in the chair.

Like the previous year, the local administration of Chapainawabganj district has not fixed any schedule for mango harvesting and marketing.

Mango can be harvested only when mango matures, otherwise stern action will be taken against those involved in harvesting immature mango, said the DC while speaking at the meeting.

The meeting was arranged to ensure safe and poison-free mango production, its marketing and preparing the mango calendar.

Additional deputy commissioner Ahmed Mahbub-ul-Islam, additional deputy director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), Chapainawabganj district Dr. Palash Sarkar, chief scientist Mokhelsur Rahman, chief commercial manager of western railway Sujit Kumar and mango growers were present there.

The meeting also decided not to use any chemicals for ripening mangoes and mobile courts will be conducted to monitor the mango market to ensure the supply of safe and poison-free mangoes.

