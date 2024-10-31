Biman issues show cause letter to Captain Sazid for violating regulations

Aviation

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 12:25 am

Related News

Biman issues show cause letter to Captain Sazid for violating regulations

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 12:25 am
Captain Sazid Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Captain Sazid Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has issued a show cause letter to Captain Sazid Ahmed on allegation of performing duty on another private airline. 

The letter, signed by Biman MD and CEO Dr Md Shafiqur Rahman, was issued yesterday (30 October).

According to the letter, while serving as a permanent captain of Biman, Captain Sazid unlawfully performed duties as cockpit crew on a US-Bangla Airlines flight from Dubai to Dhaka without the authority's knowledge.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"You submitted your resignation letter to the Biman authorities on 24 October 2024, requesting it to be effective from that day, which is contrary to Article 53 of the Bangladesh Biman Corporation Employees (Service) Regulations, 1979, " read the letter. 

It said the captain violated the country's laws and aviation employment regulations by performing duties on a US-Bangla Airlines flight before his resignation was accepted by Biman authorities.

The letter also mentioned that such unethical conduct constitutes misconduct and is a punishable offense under Article 55 of the Bangladesh Biman Corporation Employees (Service) Regulations, 1979.

"Therefore, you are directed to explain within 96 hours why departmental action should not be taken against you for such conduct. Failing to provide a satisfactory explanation will result in departmental action being taken against you as per regulations," reads the letter.

Earlier in March Last year, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has removed Captain Sazid Ahmed from the post of chief of training after detecting his involvement in anomalies in pilot recruitment.

Top News

Biman Bangladesh Airlines / captain / show cause

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

3h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

6h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

7h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is there so much fuss about Russia's North Korean army?

Why is there so much fuss about Russia's North Korean army?

2h | Videos
Is Amit Shah Behind Conspiracy against Sikh Separatists?

Is Amit Shah Behind Conspiracy against Sikh Separatists?

3h | Videos
Students blocked the road of Science Lab and City College Gate

Students blocked the road of Science Lab and City College Gate

5h | Videos
TikTok founder becomes China's richest man

TikTok founder becomes China's richest man

4h | Videos