Biman issues show cause letter to Captain Sazid for violating regulations

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has issued a show cause letter to Captain Sazid Ahmed on allegation of performing duty on another private airline.

The letter, signed by Biman MD and CEO Dr Md Shafiqur Rahman, was issued yesterday (30 October).

According to the letter, while serving as a permanent captain of Biman, Captain Sazid unlawfully performed duties as cockpit crew on a US-Bangla Airlines flight from Dubai to Dhaka without the authority's knowledge.

"You submitted your resignation letter to the Biman authorities on 24 October 2024, requesting it to be effective from that day, which is contrary to Article 53 of the Bangladesh Biman Corporation Employees (Service) Regulations, 1979, " read the letter.

It said the captain violated the country's laws and aviation employment regulations by performing duties on a US-Bangla Airlines flight before his resignation was accepted by Biman authorities.

The letter also mentioned that such unethical conduct constitutes misconduct and is a punishable offense under Article 55 of the Bangladesh Biman Corporation Employees (Service) Regulations, 1979.

"Therefore, you are directed to explain within 96 hours why departmental action should not be taken against you for such conduct. Failing to provide a satisfactory explanation will result in departmental action being taken against you as per regulations," reads the letter.

Earlier in March Last year, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has removed Captain Sazid Ahmed from the post of chief of training after detecting his involvement in anomalies in pilot recruitment.