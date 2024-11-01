DT journo released five hours after wrongful arrest by DB due to name confusion

DT journo released five hours after wrongful arrest by DB due to name confusion

He was released after it was confirmed that he is not the actual accused in the case, the Dhaka Tribune’s Bangla online edition reported tonight at around 12.15am

DT journo Mehedi Hasan Sagar and BCL leader Mehedi Hasan Sagar (red marked). Photo collage: Dhaka Tribune
DT journo Mehedi Hasan Sagar and BCL leader Mehedi Hasan Sagar (red marked). Photo collage: Dhaka Tribune

Dhaka Tribune photojournalist Mehedi Hasan Sagar, who was wrongfully arrested by the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police in a student movement vandalism case due to a name-related confusion, has been freed five hours after his apprehension.

He was released after it was confirmed that he is not the actual accused in the case, the Dhaka Tribune's Bangla online edition reported tonight at around 12.15am.

Mehedi has the same name as the actual accused in the case filed with the Shahbagh Police Station over vandalism in the Dhaka University area during the movement, the Dhaka Tribune earlier reported.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The journo was arrested by DB men from the Kakrail area of the capital on Thursday (31 October) evening while he was on an official assignment covering the open-top bus journey of the SAFF winner women's football team.

"There's a case against Mehedi filed with the Shahbagh Police Station. Their [Dhaka Tribune] claim is being looked into," DMP's Deputy Commissioner (Public Relations) Md Talebur Rahman told The Business Standard earlier tonight.

According to the case statement, seen by The Business Standard, Mehdi Hasan Sagar of DU Pali and Buddhist Studies Department's 2017-18 session has been named as accused number 134 in the case.

He has also been stated to be the organising secretary of DU's Sheikh Mujib Hall Chhatra League unit.

However, according to the students of that department, there is a Chhatra League leader with the same name and that photographer Mehedi Hasan was mistakenly picked up by the DB. Both of them are classmates.

The department's Administrative Officer Biswajit Barua said, "Both of them are students of our department. I know both of them. One of them is a journalist and the other is involved in politics."

Apart from DT, Sagar has also worked for various international agencies, including the Associated Press, during the student movement.

"The boy who ran around with a camera in July, today that boy has been accused of murder!" prominent photojournalist Jibon Ahmed wrote in his Facebook profile, condemning Sagar's arrest.

