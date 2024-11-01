Ex-housing minister Obaidul Moktadir arrested from Mirpur

Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, former minister of Housing and Public Works, has been arrested by the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) from the capital's Mirpur area tonight (31 October).

DB chief Additional Police Commissioner Rezaul Karim Mallick confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The former minister has been arrested in a murder case filed over the death of a madrasah student in a clash between Awami League and Hefazat-e-Islam men in Brahmanbaria in 2021, the DB chief said.

The case was filed with the district's Sadar Police Station on 234 August of this year after the fall of the Awami League-led government in the face of a mass uprising.

Obaidul is also the former lawmaker for the Brahmanbaria-3 constituency.

