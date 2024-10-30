Islami Bank incurs loss of Tk100cr in Jul-Sep quarter

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 08:06 pm

Islami Bank incurs loss of Tk100cr in Jul-Sep quarter

The bank suffered a Tk0.62 loss per share during the quarter

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 08:06 pm
Logo of Islami Bank. Photo: Collected
Logo of Islami Bank. Photo: Collected

Islami Bank incurred a loss of Tk100 crore in the July-September quarter of this year.

According to its price-sensitive statement [published today (30 October), the bank suffered a Tk0.62 loss per share during the quarter.

As per the consolidated basis, including subsidiaries' income, its loss came down to Tk89 crore during the quarter.

The bank said in the statement that it incurred loss in July-September as total provision against investment -loans and advance- increased compared to the previous corresponding period.

At the end of the first nine months of this year, its consolidated net profit stood at Tk267 crore, which was 39% lower than the previous year at the same time.

At the end of September, its consolidated earnings per share was Tk1.66.

