Fire set to army, police vehicles in Mirpur amid workers’ protest

Protesters vandalised and set fire to the police and army vehicles in Kachukhet area of Mirpur this morning. Photo: TBS

A fire broke out on an army vehicle and a police van in the Kachukhet area of Mirpur, Dhaka, today (31 October), with two fire service units deployed to extinguish the flames.

The incident occurred as garment workers from Diana Garments staged a protest on Mirpur-14 Kachukhet road, pressing various demands and attempting to block traffic.

Tensions escalated when police and army personnel arrived to calm the situation, resulting in workers throwing bricks and stones at them. In response, police resorted to baton charges for self-defense, which led to further unrest.

"At one point they vandalised and set fire to two vehicles of police and army," said Kazi Golam Mostafa, officer-in-charge of Kafrul Police Station.

"In response, police and army personnel took action to disperse them," the OC added.

Fire Service Duty Officer Lima Khanam said two vehicles belonging to the army and police were torched in the Kochukhet area. Two units of firefighters have already been there to douse the fire.

"We don't know who started the fire or how," she added.

The army took strict measures to regain control, sealing off the area and restricting movement.

As of now, the situation remains tense.