Trump condemns 'attacks on minorities' in Bangladesh

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump speaks as he participates in a town hall presented by Spanish-language network Univision, in Doral, Florida, US, October 16, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Marco Bello

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump has strongly condemned the "barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh."

"It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America. They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border, but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength!" wrote the 78-year-old former US President.

In a message through his X handle, Trump said, "We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi."

"Kamala Harris will destroy your small businesses with more regulations and higher taxes. By contrast, I cut taxes, cut regulations, unleashed American energy, and built the greatest economy in history."

"We will do it again, bigger and better than ever before—and we will Make America Great Again," Trump said.

"Also, Happy Diwali to All. I hope the Festival of Lights leads to the Victory of Good over Evil!" Trump wrote.