Bangladesh seeks to work directly with WHO as Regional Director Saima Wazed ‘dysfunctional’

The interim government has sent a letter to the World Health Organization (WHO) seeking to work with the UN agency directly with it as its Regional Director for South-East Asia Saima Wazed has become "dysfunctional right now".

"Incumbent WHO Regional Director Saima Wazed Putul is dysfunctional right now. She has been implicated in several criminal cases and financial crimes," Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka this (30 October) evening.

He said the Bangladesh government has sent a letter to the WHO so that Bangladesh can directly communicate with it bypassing Saima Wazed.

"The WHO has been informed so that Bangladesh can directly communicate with it – without her mediation and that is why the WHO has been requested to take urgent action to this end," he said.

Replying to a question, Apurba said as the WHO appoints its regional director, Bangladesh has to communicate with the WHO maintaining liaison with its regional director.

Saima Wazed is a member of the family of the ousted autocrat Sheikh Hasina and it is in question whether she would give her best for the country, he said.

Responding to a query, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said it is an ethical issue as Saima Wazed was implicated in some financial crimes, while her bank accounts were frozen.

He also said the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit has been investing her crimes and therefore, working with her is not possible.

The UN agency has been requested to inform the Bangladesh government about what measures it is taking to this end, Alam said.

Speaking at the press briefing, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said considering a recent report of Dainik Kalbela, the government formed a high-level probe body to investigate the allegation of bribery in appointment of deputy commissioners (DCs).

The committee submitted its probe report to the government, revealing that the allegation was not true, he said.

Azad said now, on behalf of the government, Dainik Kalbela will be requested to review its report and take necessary measures.