Trump asked Netanyahu to end the war before winning the election
Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump called on Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to quickly end the Gaza war.
Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump called on Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to quickly end the Gaza war.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.