Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

Fair Technology unveiled Hyundai's 7-seater family star, the all-new Hyundai STARGAZER, at a press conference held at The Westin Dhaka on Wednesday, 30 October 2024. The announcement was made by Mr. Mutassim Daiaan, Director and CEO of Fair Technology Ltd.

Mr. Daiaan announced that the Hyundai Stargazer is now available at an exceptionally attractive price of BDT 36.50 lacs. Customers will also benefit from a 5-year warranty and 4 complimentary services within the first 2 years. Additionally, we offer a guaranteed buyback option of up to 70 percent within three years or 40,000 kilometers.

Mr. Daiaan also added, "The Hyundai Stargazer is a versatile and stylish vehicle designed to cater to modern family needs with a focus on comfort, space, and technology. It combines Hyundai's signature sleek design with practicality, featuring a spacious cabin that comfortably seats up to seven passengers. We are introducing this family star with a 1.5L Smartstream engine with CVT or Continuous Variable Transmission System."

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Mr. Mohammed Mesbah Uddin, CMO, Fair Group said "Hyundai is always concerned and committed to passengers' safety. And the STARGAZER boasts advanced safety features like six airbags, rear view camera, electronic stability control (ESC), electric parking brake with auto hold, anti-lock braking system (ABS), hill start assist control (HAC) and tyre pressure monitoring system. Traveling with family will be safer now."

The Hyundai Stargazer is now available in five colors; Midnight blue, Titan gray, Dragon red pearl, Midnight black pearl and Creamy white pearl.

Fair Group Head of Marketing J M Taslim Kabir, Fair Technology Head of Sales Abu Naser Mahmud, Senior Manager-Sales Operations Ataur Rahman Product Manager Rubaiat Uddin and Marketing Manager Muhammad Sazzad Mahmud were present at the press conference.

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

In the shortest time since its inception, Hyundai has obtained outstanding customer acceptance and become No.1 in Brand New Car category in Bangladesh. The South Korean automobile giant Hyundai Motor Company awarded Fair Technology Ltd., a concern of Fair Group, with authorized manufacturing, distribution and after-sales service partnership for Hyundai passenger vehicles in Bangladesh.

A state-of-art manufacturing plant has been established at Hi-Tech Park in Kaliakore, Gazipur. With the aim to provide affordable, brand-new passenger vehicles and world-class after-sales service, Hyundai has established 10 (ten) showrooms, and 05 (five) service centers in Dhaka, Chattogram and Bogura.

Recently, Hyundai Service has introduced Live Streaming where customers can see their car servicing from remote location.