US Secret Service to train Bangladeshi officials in combating money laundering and terror financing: Report

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 November, 2024, 12:50 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 01:02 am

Logo of US Secret Service. Photo: Collected
The United States Secret Service will train the officials of six Bangladeshi agencies to enhance their ability to tackle money laundering and terror financing, reports UNB.

However, UNB did not cite any sources for the report, which was first published by The Daily Star citing BFIU sources.

According to the UNB report, around 60 officials of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), four units of Bangladesh Police including the Criminal Investigation Department, the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Department of Narcotics Control, and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) will get the training in two phases.

Among them, 20 officials of BFIU will take part in the training. A delegation of the American Secret Service will come to Bangladesh soon to conduct the training.

In the first phase, a five-day training programme will begin at the Police Staff College in the capital from 10 November, followed by another five-day training session from 17 November.

Two other follow-up training sets for the second phase will begin on 2 February and 9 February of next year.

After the political changeover, all agencies responsible for tackling money laundering have become active.

Comments

