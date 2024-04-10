No metro rail on Eid day, Friday

According to the company’s data, an average of 250,000 passengers travelled on the metro rail every day during Ramadan. Prior to that, the number was around 3 lakh

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The Dhaka metro rail will not operate on Thursday, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Friday, a weekly holiday,  according to the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL). 

According to the company's data, an average of 250,000 passengers travelled on the metro rail every day during Ramadan. Prior to that, the number was around 3 lakh.

Earlier on 26 March, the DMTCL announced that the Dhaka Metro Rail will operate an hour extra for the last 15 days of Ramadan.

Since then, the number of passengers has increased. An average of 2,90,000 passengers travelled in the last five days. 

The metro rail authorities had previously said the trains are run by the company's own staff. So, the number of workers is fewer than usual. 

If the metro runs on Eid day, everyone would become occupied with work instead of celebrating Eid, they had said.

According to the DMTCL, passenger demand is expected to be very low before the afternoon of Eid. 

As a result, as per the current schedule, the expected number of passengers will not be there. It will also increase the burden of costs.

