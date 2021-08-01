Lockdown day 10: Dhaka sees increased traffic as garment workers return

Transport

TBS Report
01 August, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 10:31 pm

Related News

Lockdown day 10: Dhaka sees increased traffic as garment workers return

Both public transport and long-haul buses were seen on the streets of the capital

TBS Report
01 August, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 10:31 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

On the tenth day of the nationwide lockdown on 1 August (Sunday), the capital witnessed increased traffic as garment workers from across the country returned to the capital due to the reopening of export-oriented factories.

Both public transport and long-haul buses were seen on Dhaka streets along with CNG-powered autorickshaws.

"We have been out on the street since morning and running on a specific route. There has been considerable pressure today," said Md Sohel, bus helper from the Kalyanpur area of the capital.

Even though the authorities allowed public transport to run till noon for the convenience of the garment workers, buses were seen running till 2 pm.

"Although the government initially allowed public transport to run till midday on Sunday, the highway police has been considerate about the long-haul buses as it is taking some time for them to enter Dhaka," said Khandaker Enayet Ullah, secretary-general, Road Transport Owners' Association.

A significant number of microbuses, rickshaws, and vans were also running in Gabtoli, Kalyanpur, Farmgate, Shyamoli, Karwan Bazar, and Shahbagh.

A 30-minute observation in the Banglamotor area from 2 pm on Sunday showed a significant increase in the number of private cars on the streets. The police check posts were also not as strict as usual and did not stop motorcycles from carrying two passengers and rickshaws from carrying more than two passengers.

Ramesh Chandra Ghosh, chairman of Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners' Association, said, "We have urged to keep the buses on the street till Monday noon as the drivers who have come to the capital need to return but we have not heard back from the ministry in this regard yet."

Meanwhile, the launch service time has been extended for the convenience of the garment workers.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Commodore Golam Sadeq said the launch service was initially scheduled to run till 12pm on Sunday but it was later extended till 6 am on Monday.

Bangladesh / Top News

Traffic / Workers return / Dhaka / Traffic gridlock / lockdown / COVID-19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

5h | Videos
TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

1d | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

1d | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house