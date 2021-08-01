Lockdown day 10: Dhaka sees increased traffic as garment workers return

On the tenth day of the nationwide lockdown on 1 August (Sunday), the capital witnessed increased traffic as garment workers from across the country returned to the capital due to the reopening of export-oriented factories.

Both public transport and long-haul buses were seen on Dhaka streets along with CNG-powered autorickshaws.

"We have been out on the street since morning and running on a specific route. There has been considerable pressure today," said Md Sohel, bus helper from the Kalyanpur area of the capital.

Even though the authorities allowed public transport to run till noon for the convenience of the garment workers, buses were seen running till 2 pm.

"Although the government initially allowed public transport to run till midday on Sunday, the highway police has been considerate about the long-haul buses as it is taking some time for them to enter Dhaka," said Khandaker Enayet Ullah, secretary-general, Road Transport Owners' Association.

A significant number of microbuses, rickshaws, and vans were also running in Gabtoli, Kalyanpur, Farmgate, Shyamoli, Karwan Bazar, and Shahbagh.

A 30-minute observation in the Banglamotor area from 2 pm on Sunday showed a significant increase in the number of private cars on the streets. The police check posts were also not as strict as usual and did not stop motorcycles from carrying two passengers and rickshaws from carrying more than two passengers.

Ramesh Chandra Ghosh, chairman of Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners' Association, said, "We have urged to keep the buses on the street till Monday noon as the drivers who have come to the capital need to return but we have not heard back from the ministry in this regard yet."

Meanwhile, the launch service time has been extended for the convenience of the garment workers.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Commodore Golam Sadeq said the launch service was initially scheduled to run till 12pm on Sunday but it was later extended till 6 am on Monday.