One-way street, clear footpath: The way Dhaka can untangle its traffic knots

Marjia Moli, a housewife, faces a daily struggle enduring 30-40 minutes of chaos on the road while taking her first-grade son, Jarid, from their home in Chandrima Road to a school in Paka Masjid area.

She expressed frustration, noting that what should be a 10-minute rickshaw ride through the Shewrapara-60 Feet link road becomes significantly longer due to vehicle and rickshaw parking, along with stalls.

Moli added that the overcrowding of rickshaws makes the journey four to five times longer than usual.

This traffic chaos is widespread across various alleys, branches, and small roads throughout the capital city. Visits to areas like Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Motijheel, Old Dhaka, and Gulshan revealed intensified congestion on these smaller roads compared to the main roads.

Stakeholders blame slow-moving vehicles, especially unregulated rickshaws, narrow or absent footpaths, roadside shop encroachments, and indiscriminate vehicle parking for the congestion.

Experts said the main reason for the worsening traffic in the capital city is the rapid urbanisation without adequate road infrastructure.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

To address the challenges in a sustainable manner, they suggest solutions such as one-way traffic, wider and clear footpaths, collaboration between RAJUK and Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) regarding building permits, and reassessment of RAJUK's land use policy.

Dr SM Saleh Uddin, a transport expert, warned that ignoring Dhaka's traffic problems will lead to worse congestion, emphasising the need for transit-oriented development.

"Only 8-10% of the city's area has roads, while 25% needs them. There's a shortage of parking spaces, leading to vehicles parked on roads meant for driving and walking," he said.

Experts said when granting building permits, specifying parking locations and access roads is vital. Tailored strategies, like one-way traffic and improved parking, are needed for each road to tackle congestion effectively.

Transportation management should be the primary focus. Removing battery-powered rickshaws, limiting motorcycles, and strengthening the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) are priorities.

Long-term planning is key

Professor Akter Mahmud, a town planner and adviser at the Institute for Planning and Development, told TBS that Dhaka's traffic congestion persists due to unaddressed root causes and ineffective solutions.

Compared to other densely populated cities with an average population density of around 200 people per acre, Dhaka's density is much higher, ranging from 450 to 500 people per acre. Unlike cities like Tokyo and Seoul, Dhaka lacks sufficient space to accommodate its growing population.

"While high-rise buildings have been constructed in Dhaka, essential infrastructure such as roads, transportation systems, sidewalks, playgrounds, and public spaces have been neglected in planning. Even areas like Uttara, once considered well-planned, are now facing traffic congestion due to unplanned population density," Dr Akter said.

Moreover, the increase in Dhaka's building height limit has led to the construction of more high-rise buildings without adequate transportation systems for their occupants, he said further.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Collaboration is needed

DTCA's traffic engineers see the potential benefits of one-way traffic and wider footpaths in Dhaka but recognise challenges due to the city's road layout and the lack of service lanes.

They identify key issues contributing to traffic congestion, primarily stemming from land use planning by RAJUK.

DM Ghius Malik, DTCA's deputy traffic engineer, highlighted RAJUK's conversion of residential areas into commercial zones, industrial areas, and hotels, as well as the unplanned growth of educational institutions, worsening traffic problems.

Increased commercial activities and educational institutions result in more trips using various modes of transport, including slower vehicles.

Malik said RAJUK's planning decisions did not anticipate this shift in traffic demand, leading to congestion on roads ill-prepared to handle such activity levels. While DTCA has concerns about RAJUK's planning decisions and land use changes, it lacks direct authority to intervene in land use matters.

He stressed the importance of RAJUK reassessing its land use policies and collaborating more closely with DTCA to effectively address these issues.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

RAJUK acknowledges shortcomings

RAJUK Chief Town Planner Md Ashraful Islam said the building code of 2008 permitted many to construct multi-storey buildings near narrow roads, leading to congestion.

However, the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) gazetted in 2022 has regulated building heights near roads to address this issue. Buildings constructed between 2008 and 2023 are now contributing to localised traffic congestion, for which RAJUK bears responsibility.

He said building authorities must seek approval from the DTCA and the police's traffic department before constructing multi-storey buildings.

However, many buildings proceed without clearance from either authority. RAJUK would not have granted permission without clearance. While the DTCA sometimes imposes conditions, they lack the manpower to monitor compliance.

According to the new DAP, builders must allocate space and potentially widen roads on their plots. Adhering to the DAP over the next 20 years could restore balance to Dhaka. Buildings violating regulations will need to comply with the DAP when rebuilt.

He highlighted instances where DTCA approval is mandatory, such as constructions with over 100 parking spaces, near major intersections, buildings exceeding 10 floors, educational institutions, and hospitals. A no-objection certificate from the DTCA is required.