Infrastructure not ready for Bus Route Rationalisation

Highlights:

Pilot to start Dec 1 in Ghatarchar-Kanchpur route

Bus stops, depots still not complete

Plans for around 16 bus bays, 40 passenger sheds

21km long route, 120 buses with 36 seats each for pilot

The draft policy and bus design for the pilot route under the Bus Route Rationalisation was recently finalised but the infrastructure, like the two bus depots at both ends of the route and the bus bays, are yet to be completed.

Piloting of the Bus Route Rationalisation will begin from 1 December on the Ghatarchar-Kanchpur route.

To implement the project, however, bus bays and depots are a must as the rules clearly state that for the safety of the passengers, they will get on and off only at the specified stops.

It further states that bus parking or night parking can be done only at bus terminals or depots.

Secretary General of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association Khandaker Enayet Ullah said they are optimistic that the policy rules can be followed and all kinds of preparations are being taken accordingly.

In this regard, Project Director of the Bus Route Rationalisation, Dhrubo Alam, said the lack of bus bays will not hinder the service as bus stops on the roads will be outlined using white paint until the bays are built.

"We have plans to construct around 16 bus bays and 40 passenger sheds and these may take a few months to complete."

About the bus depot, he said, acquiring land in Ghatarchar is underway and may be finalised soon. All buses will be parked there, he added.

Besides, a piece of land has been selected in the Kanchpur area for the second depot, which may take some time to be ready, added Dhrubo, also the deputy transport planner of Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA).

In the 21km long route, 120 buses with 36 seats each will be operated on a pilot basis.

What the policy says

Currently, transport owners are painting the buses as per design and readying the buses bought after 2019.

After launching on December 1, only these buses will be able to ply the route.

As this route is in the "green cluster", the main colour of the buses will be green. Above it, there will be a red strip in the form of the traditional Benarasisaree of Bengal.

Meanwhile, DTCA has already finalised a draft policy fixing the entire operation method and owners will operate buses through the Joint Venture Agreement.

Also, the policy has defined the conduct and behaviour of the staff and passengers, passenger safety, responsibilities, benefits, prohibitions, buses fitness and cleanliness.

Buses will leave the bus terminal within a maximum of 10 minutes during peak hours and a maximum of 15 minutes during off-peak hours.

Buses will wait at each stop for a maximum of two minutes. Bus cannot be stopped elsewhere.

Each stop will have a ticket counter. No tickets can be bought or sold without a counter. A Tk2.20 fare per kilometre will be levied.

Passengers must have a ticket during trips.

According to the new rule, a hotline number will be visible so that passengers can file complaints.

The policy strictly prohibits begging and selling goods inside the buses, which are common in the city. Advertisements will not be displayed without the consent of the authorities concerned, which will risk having the route permit revoked.

Drivers and helpers also must have separate uniforms.

"This is just a primary move and a makeshift policy. We need to develop a culture of discipline in city transportation," said DTCA Executive Director Khandakar Rakibur Rahman.