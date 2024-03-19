Transport workers cite extortion for Eid bus fare surge

The Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation today (19 March) attributed high bus fares during Eid to extortion.

"Each bus needs to pay about Tk2,900 per trip to Mymensingh. But it increases to Tk4,000 during Eid. How can we manage these additional costs?" questioned Osman Ali, general secretary of the association, during a meeting on the upcoming Eid-ul Fitr traffic situation.

The meeting, organised by the Highway Police, descended into finger-pointing, with transport officials and passenger rights advocates trading accusations.

Mashiur Rahman Ranga, president of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, initially denied knowledge of fare overcharges.

However, he later acknowledged the issue and encouraged passengers to report them to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) in order for action to be taken.

When pressed on why fares often double or triple during Eid, Ranga stated that it would not be allowed. He vowed strict action against public transport operators charging additional fares.

"Any bus or coach found overcharging during Eid will be shut down, and legal action will be taken," he said.

Ranga also announced the deployment of drones to monitor highway traffic during Eid. "Real-time footage will enable us to identify and address potential congestion points swiftly."

Passenger rights advocates expressed frustration at recurring promises of controlled fares.

Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, secretary general of the Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity (Passengers Welfare Association), recounted past experience in reporting fare violations.

"The BRTA cited a lack of executive magistrates, limiting mobile courts to Dhaka and Chattogram, with only one magistrate in the latter city. While occasional mobile courts are there, fares quickly return to exorbitant levels."

Criticising the government's fixed fares, Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury pointed out the significant fare disparity between Bangladesh and its neighbouring countries. He also presented copies of Indian bus and train tickets as evidence.

Meanwhile, Highway Police Additional Inspector General Md Shahabuddin Khan expressed optimism about a more comfortable Eid journey this year.

"We are committed to ensuring a smoother travel experience compared to previous years," he said.

The police chief also stressed zero tolerance for misconduct by officers.

"Highway police wear body cameras while on duty. Additionally, any substantiated complaints against officers will be met with disciplinary action," he added.

Highway Police DIG Operations Mahfuzur Rahman highlighted the annual challenge of managing the mass exodus of garment workers during Eid.

"Every year, assurances are made by the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association to stagger worker vacations," he said.

"However, these promises remain unfulfilled, leading to a sudden surge of approximately 40 lakh garment workers travelling home simultaneously, which creates significant traffic management difficulties."

Mahfuzur Rahman further noted concerns raised by BKMEA regarding potential worker unrest due to salary and arrears issues. "We must be extra vigilant this Eid in light of these possibilities," he added.

Rahman also pointed to the issue of toll booth malfunctions at the Jamuna Bridge during the previous Eid. "Glitches causing delays in toll collection resulted in lengthy traffic jams. Ensuring smooth toll booth operations is critical to avoid such disruptions this year."

Meanwhile, Ilias Kanchan, chairman of Nirapad Sarak Chai (We Demand Safe Roads), questioned transport owners' accountability.

"You [owners] shift responsibility to the police for everything. Why not guarantee road-fit buses and refrain from fare overcharges?" he asked.

Kanchan also highlighted the arrest of an individual who helped passengers climb over a barricade on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, contrasting it with the lack of action against bus owners who unload passengers at unsafe locations.

Nazmus Sakib Khan, additional SP of Gazipur, raised concerns regarding electric auto rickshaws entering the Gazipur-Chandra metro route service lane, potentially causing traffic congestion during Eid. ***