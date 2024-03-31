20-year-old buses must be withdrawn from city streets: Saber

BSS
31 March, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 08:32 pm

20-year-old buses must be withdrawn from city streets: Saber

The Transport Owners Association will provide a plan to withdraw the buses over 20-year old by 20 April, the minister said

BSS
31 March, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 08:32 pm
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury at a ministry meeting today (31 March). Photo: BSS
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury at a ministry meeting today (31 March). Photo: BSS

Buses which seem to be 20 years old, which have exceeded their economic life, should be withdrawn from the city streets aiming to check air pollution, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today. 

"To this end, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) will send the list of the outdated buses plying in Dhaka city by April 8," he told a view-exchange meeting.

The Transport Owners Association will provide a plan to withdraw the buses over 20-year old by 20 April, the minister said, issuing a warning that there would be no compromise in the greater interest of the nation.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change arranged the meeting on 'checking black smoke from public transport and stopping the burning of biomass waste in containing air pollution' at Bangladesh Secretariat.

Speaking at the meeting, Saber Chowdhury said the budget allocation for pollution control in government development projects should be spent to implement the pollution control activities.

Titus Gas, Electricity Department, Wasa, City Corporations in unison will take development plans related to road excavation, he said. Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation has to stop importing diesel with sulphur, while city corporations shall take necessary measures to ensure that waste is not burnt openly, the environment minister said.

He said Rajuk, city corporations and police will ensure the covering of the construction materials during construction works.

Housing and Public Works Secretary Nabirul Islam, Additional Secretary (Administration) of the ministry Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary Tapan Kumar Biswas, Additional Secretary (Environment) Dr Fahmida Khanam, Director General of Department of Environment (DoE) Dr Abdul Hamid, BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Majumder, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association Vice-President Mahbubur Rahman and Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association President Azmol Uddin Ahmed were present at the meeting, among others.

