3 dead, 10 injured as bus overturns in Faridpur

A bus of Imran Travels which was in an accident on Dhaka-Barishal Highway on 8 March 2024. Photo: Collected

Three people died and at least 10 others were injured when a passenger bus overturned in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur early today (8 March).

The incident occured at Babnatala Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway of the upazila.

One of the deceased was identified as Shafikul Islam Suruj, 45, of Pannduria village in Santhia Upazila of Pabna, confirmed Assistant Sub-inspector Abu Saeed of Bhanga Highway Police.

The identities of the other two deceased are yet to be ascertained, he said.

Upon receiving the news, members of the Bhanga Fire Service and Highway Police rushed to the scene, rescued the injured, and admitted them to the Bhanga Upazila Health Complex. The bodies of the deceased were recovered and taken to the police station, said Bhanga Fire Service Station Manager Abu Zafar.

The Dhaka-bound bus named Imran Travels (Dhaka Metro-B-12-3020) that left Barishal on Thursday night lost control and overturned on the road. The bus was completely mangled, and the passengers inside were trapped, killing two people at the scene, he said.