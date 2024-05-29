5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh
According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake is 31 km ESE of Mawlaik, Myanmar.
A 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted different parts of the country including the capital this evening.
The quake struck at around 7:15pm local time from a depth of about 94.7 kilometres.
There were no reports of any casualties immediately.