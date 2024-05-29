5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 07:50 pm

Related News

5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake is 31 km ESE of Mawlaik, Myanmar.

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 07:50 pm
Representational Image.
Representational Image.

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted different parts of the country including the capital this evening.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake is 31 km ESE of Mawlaik, Myanmar.

The quake struck at around 7:15pm local time from a depth of about 94.7 kilometres.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

There were no reports of any casualties immediately.

Top News

Earthquake / Bangladesh / Myanmar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

8h | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

8h | Pursuit
There is a lake in the middle of the complex but it resembles a dirty swamp. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Another concrete jungle in the name of 'garden city'

12h | Panorama
According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

1h | Videos
T-20 World Cup statistics in numbers

T-20 World Cup statistics in numbers

3h | Videos
Can Trump Run for President in the United States Election?

Can Trump Run for President in the United States Election?

4h | Videos
Govt. may halve source tax on 28 essentials, will the price decrease?

Govt. may halve source tax on 28 essentials, will the price decrease?

6h | Videos