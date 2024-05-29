Barrister Harun-Ar-Rashid made new RAB DG

Additional Inspector General of Police Barrister Md Harun-Ar-Rashid has been appointed as the new director general of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

A gazette notification signed by Md Mahabur Rahman Sheikh of the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs was issued in this regard today (29 May).

According to the circular, the order will come into effect on 5 June.

Harun-Ar-Rashid will succeed M Khurshid Hossain.

According to another circular issued today, the government has approved M Khurshid Hossain's post-retirement leave. He will be entitled to retirement and post-retirement leave benefits as per government rules.

