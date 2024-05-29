Sylhet braces for flood as all rivers cross danger level

Environment

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 08:43 pm

Related News

Sylhet braces for flood as all rivers cross danger level

Meanwhile, the low-lying and haor areas of three unions in Sylhet's Jaintapur upazila were inundated due to flash floods

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 08:43 pm
Flood in Sylhet district in 2023. File Photo: TBS
Flood in Sylhet district in 2023. File Photo: TBS

The water of all the rivers in Sylhet has already crossed the danger level, raising concerns of potential flooding in the district, officials concerned said today (29 May).

According to Sylhet Water Development Board office, due to the influence of Cyclone Remal, Sylhet has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past two days.

Continuous rain and onrush of upstream water have led to rising water levels in almost all the rivers in the region.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Residents have been urged to be prepared to face possible flooding.

Meanwhile, the low-lying and haor areas of three unions in Sylhet's Jaintapur upazila were inundated due to flash floods prompted by heavy rainfall and water from hill slopes.

This morning, the water level of Sari, the largest river in the upazila was flowing above the danger level at Gowainghat and Sarighat points.

Dipak Ranjan Das, executive engineer of Sylhet Water Development Board, told The Business Standard that the water level of rivers is rising mainly due to the upstream water.

He said, "Pre-monsoon rain is a natural occurrence, and it is expected for river water levels to rise during this period.

"The water levels of the rivers in Sylhet are above the danger mark. These levels will increase slightly before receding. Currently, there is some relief as it is not raining in the country. However, if it rains in India's Meghalaya or Assam, there will be floods from the hill slope water."

On the other hand, the Sylhet Meteorological Office indicates that, as it is the pre-monsoon season, rain is expected almost daily. In the last 24 hours, from 6:00am to 6:00pm, Sylhet has recorded 146.1mm of rainfall.

Shah Md Sajib Hossain, assistant meteorologist of the met office, said, "There is a possibility of rain accompanied by temporary gusty and light to moderate squally winds in Sylhet for the next three days."

Bangladesh / Top News

Sylhet / Flood / Water flowing above danger level / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

8h | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

8h | Pursuit
There is a lake in the middle of the complex but it resembles a dirty swamp. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Another concrete jungle in the name of 'garden city'

12h | Panorama
According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

1h | Videos
T-20 World Cup statistics in numbers

T-20 World Cup statistics in numbers

3h | Videos
Can Trump Run for President in the United States Election?

Can Trump Run for President in the United States Election?

4h | Videos
Govt. may halve source tax on 28 essentials, will the price decrease?

Govt. may halve source tax on 28 essentials, will the price decrease?

6h | Videos