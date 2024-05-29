Sylhet braces for flood as all rivers cross danger level

The water of all the rivers in Sylhet has already crossed the danger level, raising concerns of potential flooding in the district, officials concerned said today (29 May).

According to Sylhet Water Development Board office, due to the influence of Cyclone Remal, Sylhet has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past two days.

Continuous rain and onrush of upstream water have led to rising water levels in almost all the rivers in the region.

Residents have been urged to be prepared to face possible flooding.

Meanwhile, the low-lying and haor areas of three unions in Sylhet's Jaintapur upazila were inundated due to flash floods prompted by heavy rainfall and water from hill slopes.

This morning, the water level of Sari, the largest river in the upazila was flowing above the danger level at Gowainghat and Sarighat points.

Dipak Ranjan Das, executive engineer of Sylhet Water Development Board, told The Business Standard that the water level of rivers is rising mainly due to the upstream water.

He said, "Pre-monsoon rain is a natural occurrence, and it is expected for river water levels to rise during this period.

"The water levels of the rivers in Sylhet are above the danger mark. These levels will increase slightly before receding. Currently, there is some relief as it is not raining in the country. However, if it rains in India's Meghalaya or Assam, there will be floods from the hill slope water."

On the other hand, the Sylhet Meteorological Office indicates that, as it is the pre-monsoon season, rain is expected almost daily. In the last 24 hours, from 6:00am to 6:00pm, Sylhet has recorded 146.1mm of rainfall.

Shah Md Sajib Hossain, assistant meteorologist of the met office, said, "There is a possibility of rain accompanied by temporary gusty and light to moderate squally winds in Sylhet for the next three days."