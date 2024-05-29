MP Azim murder: West Bengal CID plans to visit Nepal in search for main accused Shahin's location

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is planning to visit Nepal to determine the location where Akhtaruzzaman Shahin, the mastermind behind Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar's killing, had stayed.

A CID team is going to Nepal to find answers to questions about where Shahin went in Nepal and where he went afterwards, reports Indian daily Anandabazar Patrika, citing CID sources.

Siam, another accused in the murder of MP Azim, is currently in Nepal and is under surveillance by the Detective Branch, according to the Anandabazar report.

Meanwhile, the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Wednesday sought a 10-day remand for Saiful Alam, the main associate of Amanullah aka Shimul Bhuiyan, after producing before court.

Saiful was arrested from Khulna on Tuesday.

A total of four individuals including Saiful Alam, have been arrested in Bangladesh in connection with MP Azim's murder so far.

Killing motive yet to be known: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman said the motive behind the Murder of MP Anwarul Azim Anar is yet to be known as the mastermind, Akhtaruzzaman Shaheen, is still in abroad.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a training programme at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police headquarters today, he said, "Neither the Bangladesh police nor the Indian police could find out the motive behind the killing of MP Azim. However, police are trying to bring the mastermind back to the country."

The motive will be known once the mastermind of the murder is arrested, said the DMP commissioner.

The prime accused in the MP murder case, Shaheen, is now in the US and there is no extradition treaty between US and Bangladesh, he said adding, "We are communicating through the diplomatic channel to bring him back."