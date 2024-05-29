Govt won't give protection to Benazir, Aziz: Salman

The government will not give any protection to former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and former army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed, said Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said today (29 May).

"The law will take its own pace," he told to reporters at the Ministry of Home Affairs after the third meeting of the National Committee formed to prevent accidents and ensure safe working environment in mills, factories, industries and commercial establishments.

Asked whether the government is embarrassed at allegations against the former chiefs of army and police, he said, "Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said that actions will be taken as per the law once anyone violates rules. I don't think the government won't feel any embarrassment here. Whatever he (Quader) said is that no matter how influential the person is, the government will not give any protection to anyone."

Regarding the murder of MP Anwarul Azim Anar in India, he said, "We are all shocked over the matter. You know that the matter is under investigation and I think it will be right to make any comment until the investigation ends."

