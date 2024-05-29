Humayun Rashid elected president of BPCCI

The Bangladesh Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BPCCI) has elected Humayun Rashid, managing director and CEO of Eenergypac Power Generation PLC, as its president for the term 2024-2026.

He was elected during the organisation's annual general meeting recently held in Dhaka, read a press release.

BPCCI was established in 2013 to create a platform for the promotion of trade and business between Bangladesh and the Philippines. The platform actively engages in trade fairs, business delegations and networking events to boost business opportunities and strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Humayun Rashid, a respected figure in the business community, will now lead the organisation as its new president. Building upon the successes achieved under the previous board of directors, Humayun will help reinforce Bangladesh's positive image among ASEAN countries and maintain strong relationships with respective embassies.

Expressing his gratitude, Humayun said, "I am humbled to assume the role of president at BPCCI and eager to work together with my peers to fortify the business ties between Bangladesh and the Philippines. With joint efforts and dedication, we can head towards our shared vision of promoting innovation and propelling economic growth."

Humayun's election comes at a pivotal moment when BPCCI seeks to solidify Bangladesh's ties with the ASEAN countries. His leadership will be crucial in representing Bangladeshi business interests and fostering greater engagement with ASEAN markets, thereby enhancing economic cooperation and mutual understanding.