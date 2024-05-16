Akhaura-Agartala railway link nears completion

The train service between Bangladesh and India is gearing up for full operation as the construction of the Akhaura-Agartala railway link is nearing its completion, India's East Central Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Khandelwal said yesterday (15 May).

Anil Kumar confirmed the project development after inspecting the Akhaura-Agartala railway link at Nischintapur in the West District, reports India Today.

While speaking to reporters, the official said, "Work is progressing rapidly, and soon trains will be operational between Bangladesh and India. This will facilitate the movement of people and goods, boost the economy, and spur development.

"Following discussions between the two countries, the service will operate in a full-fledged manner. Meanwhile, infrastructure work on the Northeast Frontier Railway is advancing swiftly."

Anil noted that approximately 400 km of new tracks are being laid annually, connecting almost all states.

The Akhaura-Agartala railway link project is a major initiative expected to enhance connectivity between India and Bangladesh, thereby promoting trade between the two nations.

The project's alignment covers 5.46 km in India and 6.78 km in Bangladesh, with a total project cost of Tk1,355.85 crore for both segments.

The construction of the Bangladesh portion, overseen by Bangladesh Railways, is funded by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian segment is being implemented by the Ministry of Railways through the Indian Railway Construction Company Limited (IRCON) and funded by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER).