Akhaura-Agartala rail link flag-off this month, goods to travel from Ctg port to India

Seven years after approval, the eagerly anticipated 10km railway link between Bangladesh's Akhaura and India's Agartala is finally set for inauguration early this month, facilitating the transportation of goods from Chattogram port to India's northeastern region through rail networks.

"The prime ministers of the two countries will inaugurate the line on the 9th, 10th or 11th of September," Kamrul Ahsan, director general of Bangladesh Railway, told The Business Standard on Tuesday.

Project Director Abu Zafar Mia mentioned that the final touches to the railway line are currently in progress. Initially, container trains will operate on the route, with plans to introduce passenger trains later.

"Last week, a high-level delegation from both nations visited the project area. Besides, we have had meetings with Chittagong Port, Customs, and Border Guard Bangladesh to facilitate Indian traders' use of the rail line for transporting goods," he stated.

The Indian government has provided Tk421 crore as a grant for the Tk478 crore project.

During Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's January 2010 visit to India, an agreement was signed for this railway line's construction.

The project experienced delays, including contractor appointments and Covid-19 lockdowns, resulting in five-phased extensions, with the latest deadline for completion being June 2024.

Project's benefits

The project proposal says the rail link aims to enhance railway connectivity between Bangladesh and India's northeastern region, primarily for efficient goods transportation and fostering business and trade expansion.

The project is expected to bolster trade with India's "Seven Sister states" and enhance growth in export-dependent small industries.

Additionally, the project will establish a new rail link between Kolkata and Agartala in India through Akhaura.

Once the line is operational, the distance between Agartala and Kolkata will be reduced by about 1,100km. Also, travel time will be reduced from 31 hours to 10 hours.

This rail link is part of the already announced 16 transit routes.

The Akhaura-Agartala railway will also enable Indian businessmen to use Bangladesh's Chattogram and Mongla ports by rail, stakeholders said.

However, it has not yet been specified what kind of goods will come from India to Chittagong Port, they said.

Goods transportation

Project Director Abu Zafar Mia said all the necessary facilities, including the immigration station, have been put in place.

"Recruitment is in progress for general maintenance. After the inauguration, firstly from Dhaka Kamalapur Inland Container Depot (ICD) along with Chittagong Port (container train) will go to India's northeastern region of India via Agartala," he added.

Secretary of Chittagong Port Authority Omar Faruk told TBS, "If transit goods come through Chittagong Port, they will be transported by rail from now on. The port has that preparation. Customs has also prepared accordingly."

During a recent visit to the project site, the railway lines in the entire Bangladesh segment were seen nearly finished, with just 50 meters left to be laid in Akhaura's Kharkut area, where work was progressing rapidly.

Besides, all 16 bridges and culverts for the project were already completed, and the construction of the immigration and customs building was at 80% completion.

Rail link specifics

Of the 15.064km rail line, 5.05km is in India and 10.01km in Bangladesh. It will connect Bangladesh's Akhaura through an international immigration station at Nishchintapur on the outskirts of Agartala.

Nishchintapur station is a dual gauge station for the exchange of passengers and goods between India and Bangladesh.

Brahmanbaria Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Azizul Haque told TBS that trade between the two countries will increase once the Akhaura-Agartala railway is launched.

"If the cost of import is reduced, the product can be delivered at a lower price to the consumer. As a result, this railway will play an important role in the commercial sector," he added.

Humayun Kabir, secretary of the Ministry of Railways, in a meeting this month, mentioned that the physical progress of the project was 89% with 71% of the allocated funds spent so far.