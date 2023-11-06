NBR permits import of Indian, Bhutanese products thru Akhaura-Agartala rail line

Economy

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 10:21 pm

A train runs on the Akhaura-Agartala rail lines Bangladesh part as part of a trial run on 30 October 2023. Photo: Azizul Shonchay
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has permitted the import of more than 50 types of products from India through the recently inaugurated Akhaura-Agartala railway line.

Additionally, the rail line will also facilitate the export of various products to India from Bangladesh. 

The NBR issued this notification on 31 October but the media came to know about this development on Monday.

According to the notification, all products produced and processed in Bhutan (except yarn) can be imported, in addition to more than fifty specific items, such as rice, wheat, stone, cumin, wheat husk, cashew nuts, and cattle, from India through the Akhaura-Agartala rail line. 

Shafiqul Islam, general secretary of the Akhaura Land Port Import-Exporter Association, noted that, presently, trade between Bangladesh and seven Indian states is conducted through the Akhaura Land Port. The introduction of railway connectivity creates new trade opportunities. 

"Importing and exporting goods by rail will be more cost-effective than by road, benefiting both businesses and consumers and increasing government revenue," he added. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on 1 November inaugurated the 12.24 km rail tracks, connecting Gangasagar in Akhaura of Brahmanbaria to Nishchintapur in Agartala. 

Kamrul Parvez, assistant revenue officer of Akhaura Land Customs Station, expressed their readiness to act upon receiving the official letter from the NBR. They will take the necessary measures as instructed in the letter.

