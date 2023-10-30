Akhaura-Agartala railway to be inaugurated on 1 November

TBS Report
30 October, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 06:08 pm

Akhaura-Agartala railway to be inaugurated on 1 November

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will virtually join the inaugural ceremony

The final trial run of a train on the newly constructed railway track was conducted today (30 October). Photo: Azizul Shonchay
The final trial run of a train on the newly constructed railway track was conducted today (30 October). Photo: Azizul Shonchay

The long-awaited Akhaura-Agartala railway is set to be inaugurated on 1 November.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will virtually join the inaugural ceremony.

The final trial run of a train on the newly constructed railway track was conducted today (30 October).

An empty container train started its journey at 12:20pm from Gangagar in Akhaura, Brahmanbaria and successfully completed the 35-minute journey to Nishchintapur rail station in Agartala on Monday.

According to the project officials, in July 2018, the Indian contractor Texmeco Rail and Engineering Limited started the construction of the Akhaura-Agartala railway. The Bangladesh part of the 12.24 km long railway is 6.78 km. It took more than five years to complete the project due to various crises including the Coronavirus pandemic.
 

Akhaura-Agartala rail link / inauguration / Bangladesh

