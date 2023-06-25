Indian railway ministry allocates over Tk200 crore for Tripura-Bangladesh railway project

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 09:45 am

Related News

Indian railway ministry allocates over Tk200 crore for Tripura-Bangladesh railway project

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 09:45 am
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The Indian Railway Ministry has recently allocated Tk202.99 crores (Rs153.84 crores) for the ongoing construction of a railway line connecting Tripura in India to Bangladesh, reports The Economic Times.

"The Tk1138.18 crore Agartala-Akhaura (Bangladesh) railway project is expected to be operational by the end of this year or early next year," the report said.

Northeast Frontier Railway's (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De stated, "The funding of the project is being done by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DONER) and already about Rs708.74 crores [Tk935.18 crores] of the anticipated cost has been provided and utilised."

He added that the rail project would boost relations between the two countries, and facilitate the growth of small businesses and tourism in the border regions. It would also boost imports and export between the countries.

Spanning a length of 15.064km, the railway line comprises 5.05km in India and 10.014km in Bangladesh.

It would link Bangladesh's Akhaura to Tripura's Agartala through an international immigration station at Nischintapur, which would be a dual gauge station for both passenger and goods interchange between India and Bangladesh, according to the report.

The project includes one major bridge and three minor bridges.

"After completion of the project, the travel time between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka of about 31 hours would get reduced to 10 hours," Sabyasachi said.

Officials from the NFR in Agartala have reported that over 90% of the work on the Indian side of the Agartala-Akhaura railway project has already been completed.

Top News

'Akhaura-Agartala railway project / Bangladesh-India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanvir A Mishuk. Sketch: TBS

Digital Bank: Embracing the new reality

2h | Panorama
Photo :TBS

Local journalism: Tale of a double-edged sword, systemic challenges and injustice

22h | Panorama
Photo: Twelve

Last minute shopping: Staples and styles not to miss this Eid

22h | Mode
Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

16h | TBS SPORTS
The errors that caused Titan to explode

The errors that caused Titan to explode

15h | TBS World
Messi's career is like a movie

Messi's career is like a movie

16h | TBS SPORTS
Universal Pension to offer 8% interest, lucrative incentives for expats to boost remittance

Universal Pension to offer 8% interest, lucrative incentives for expats to boost remittance

19h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home
Panorama

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home