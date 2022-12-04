554 killed in road accidents in November: Road Safety Foundation

554 people have been killed in 463 road accidents that occurred in the country in November this year, said a report by the Road Safety Foundation (RSF) released today.

The accidents also left 747 people injured.

RSF prepared the report based on data from 9 national dailies, 7 online news portals, and electronic media.

The report states that among those who died in the road accidents in November, 78 were women and 71 were children.

229 people died in 194 motorcycle accidents, which is 41.33% of the total deaths.

According to the RSF analysis, 41.46% of the accidents occurred on national highways.

Of the accidents, 17.49% occurred because of head-on collisions, and 44.49% occurred as the vehicle lost control.

22.98% of accidents involved trucks, covered vans, pickup vans and police van.

Passenger buses were involved in 12.54% of the accidents, and 3.30% of the accidents involved microbuses, cars and ambulances.

Motorcycles were involved in 28.66% of the accidents.

16.11% of the accidents involved three-wheelers while bicycles, rickshaws,s and pedal vans were involved in 3.56% of the accidents.

A total of 757 vehicles were involved in the accidents, including 125 trucks, 95 buses, 10 microbuses, 12 cars, 3 ambulances, 217 motorcycles, and 122 three-wheelers

RSF's time analysis showed that 30.02% of accidents occurred in the morning.

Most accidents and fatalities occurred in Dhaka division - 174 people died in 142 accidents. As a single district, Chattogram had the highest number of accidents at 27 and Mymensingh district had the highest number of fatalities at 25.

The least number of accidents occurred in Manikganj, Narail, Jhalkathi, Lalmonirhat and Rangamati districts. There were 11 accidents in these 5 districts but no loss of life.

13 people were killed and 22 injured in 18 accidents in the capital Dhaka.

According to the report, the major causes of road accidents in the country during November includes defective vehicles; reckless speeding, inefficiency and physical and mental illness of drivers;reckless motorcycle riding by youth and youth and poor traffic management;