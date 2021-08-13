Train-lorry collision snaps Dhaka-Ctg rail link in Gazipur

A gas laden lorry collided with a train snapping the rail communication between Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Friday evening in Mirerbazar area of Gazipur.

The accident also injured five people that occurred at 6:50pm, said Tongi Railway Station Master Halimuzzaman.

A lorry of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) hit the Titas commuter train that broke the back portion of the lorry halting rail communication of Dhaka with Chattogram and Sylhet, he stated.

Fire Service and Civil Defence men were working to move the lorry from the spot, he said.

The accident also caused immense sufferings to the commuters of the train, Halimuzzaman added.