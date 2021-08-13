Train-lorry collision snaps Dhaka-Ctg rail link in Gazipur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 August, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 10:14 pm

Train-lorry collision snaps Dhaka-Ctg rail link in Gazipur

The accident also injured five people that occurred at 6:50pm

TBS Report
13 August, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 10:14 pm
Train-lorry collision snaps Dhaka-Ctg rail link in Gazipur

A gas laden lorry collided with a train snapping the rail communication between Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Friday evening in Mirerbazar area of Gazipur.

The accident also injured five people that occurred at 6:50pm, said Tongi Railway Station Master Halimuzzaman.

A lorry of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) hit the Titas commuter train that broke the back portion of the lorry halting rail communication of Dhaka with Chattogram and Sylhet, he stated.

Fire Service and Civil Defence men were working to move the lorry from the spot, he said.

The accident also caused immense sufferings to the commuters of the train, Halimuzzaman added.

Top News

Train-lorry collision / Dhaka-Ctg rail link / rail communication suspended / Gazipur railway accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

2d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

2d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

4d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie