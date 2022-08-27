Dhaka-Ctg rail line to be broad gauge by 2027

Bangladesh Railways is going to convert the Dhaka-Chattogram railway line from metre gauge to broad gauge by 2027 as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has given primary assurance to finance the project.

Under the project, the railway lines from Laksham to Chattogram and from Tongi to Akhaura would be turned into broad gauge with an estimated cost of Tk30,207 crore.

As per the Railway Master Plan, the conversion of the Dhaka-Chattogram railway line is supposed to be completed by 2025, but the project could not start on time due to a lack of foreign loans.

Railway officials said the conversion of the railway line would create direct rail links between Chattogram and Rajshahi, and Chattogram and Khulna.

Currently, railway lines in the eastern region are in metre gauge, while the broad gauge tracks are mostly in the railway's western region.

The upgradation of the railway line will allow plying of high-speed broad gauge trains on the Dhaka-Chattogram route, which will reduce the travel time by about an hour. It will also enable the trains to transport 30% more passengers and goods, said railway officials.

SM Salimullah Bahar, chief planning officer of Bangladesh Railway, told The Business Standard that the authorities have adopted a masterplan to gradually convert the rail network across the country into broad gauge, in which the Dhaka-Chattogram route has been given utmost priority.

He said, "The project to convert the Akhaura-Laksham railway line to dual gauge is in the final stage. Although plans were made a few years ago, the conversion works in the Tongi-Akhaura and Laksham-Chattogram sections could not be started as there were no foreign loans."

If the loan agreement with the ADB is finalised on time, work on converting the Dhaka-Chattogram railway line to broad gauge is expected to be completed by 2027, he added.

Recently, the ADB has assured Bangladesh of providing $300 million in loan for the Laksham-Chattogram dual gauge project in 2023 and $200 million for the first phase of the Tongi-Akhaura dual gauge project in 2024. Later, the agency is expected to approve more funds for these projects.

According to the preliminary project proposal, the conversion of the 93-km meter gauge line from Tongi to Akhaura to dual gauge double line will cost Tk14,587 crore. Around 85% of the cost has been proposed to be sourced from development partners.

On the other hand, the cost of converting the Laksham-Chattogram rail line to broad gauge has been estimated at Tk15,620 crore, 85% of which is planned to be borrowed from foreign lenders.

According to sources, feasibility study and detailed designing for the conversion of the Tongi-Akhaura and Laksham-Chattogram railway lines have already been completed under a project with the financial assistance of the ADB.

Meanwhile, the construction of a dual gauge double line from Akhaura to Laksham and the conversion of the existing railway line to dual gauge started in 2014. A 72-km line will be converted to broad gauge under the project.

Project Director Shahidul Islam said 84.5% of the project was completed till July this year. The ADB has provided a Tk5,478 crore loan for this project that involves a total cost of Tk6,504.54 crore.

New cord line to connect Cox's Bazar

Meanwhile, the railway authorities have planned to construct a new broad gauge cord line through Pahartali to Dohazari to connect Dhaka-Chattogram and Cox's Bazar rail line only in broad gauge.

Currently, the construction of a new rail line in broad gauge from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar is ongoing with financial assistance from ADB. Besides, another project titled conversion of existing Chattogram-Dohazari metre gauge track into dual gauge track and connecting Dohazari towards Dhaka in Chattogram has also been proposed with an estimated cost of Tk10,048 crore.

People concerned said the broad gauge line in the entire eastern region up to Cox's Bazar will remove the obstacles of constructing the Trans-Asia Railway Connectivity which will connect Bangladesh with China, Pakistan, India and Myanmar.

Railway officials said that the healthy growth of the railway network naturally contributes to the economic development of the country as it is a very important mode of inland transport.