Rail communications with northern region resumes after 11 hours

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 May, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 11:18 am

Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia

The railway services between Dhaka and north-western parts of Bangladesh resumed on Saturday morning, after remaining suspended for nearly 11 hours due to the derailment of the Dhaka-bound Panchagarh Express train

Shahidul Islam, divisional railway manager under Pakshi Rail Division, said train services on the routes resumed around 9.30am on Saturday.

Joydebpur Railway Junction Police outpost In-Charge Shahidul Islam said that the wheels of two compartments and the engine of the train veered off the track near Mouchak Rail Station in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur around 10.15pm on Friday night, halting services. 

However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Following the derailment on the Dhaka-Rajshahi rail route, several passenger trains - including the Kurigram-bound Kurigram Express in Joydebpur and Dhaka-bound Jamalpur Express in Mirzapur - were stranded.

