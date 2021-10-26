Traffic halted after crack appears on Bahaddarhat flyover in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 12:39 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Cracks have developed on one of the pillars of the Bahaddarhat MA Mannan Flyover in Chattogram.

Authorities, in a bid to avoid accidents, suspended traffic movement on the affected portion of the flyover since 10:30pm on Monday.

The hawkers who open shops right under the flyover have also been shifted.

Photo: Abu Azad
Photo: Abu Azad

The sudden shutdown has caused traffic congestions in various parts of Chattogram.

According to witnesses, the cracks appeared in one of the ramp pillars located on the Arakan road of the port city.

Photo: Abu Azad
Photo: Abu Azad

Pictures of the cracked pillar have already gone viral on different social media platforms.

Moinur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chandgaon police station, told Prothom Alo that Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) were notified about the issue on Monday night.

Photo: Abu Azad
Photo: Abu Azad

"Now they will decide what to do about this," the OC said.

Opened for use eight years ago, total 14 people lost their lives and scores got injured after a girder of the flyover collapsed during its construction in 2012.

