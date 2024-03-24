7 flyovers of BRT project open today

Infrastructure

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 12:29 am

Related News

7 flyovers of BRT project open today

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 12:29 am
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

Seven flyovers of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project will open to traffic today with the aim of lowering traffic gridlock on Dhaka-Gazipur route before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is scheduled to inaugurate the flyovers, constructed under the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) part of the project.

In a preparatory meeting on Thursday to make Eid journey smoother, Quader spoke of opening the BRT overpasses to remove traffic tailback from the key entrance to Dhaka city from Gazipur.    

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, completion of the 20.5km whole project will take time up to June this year, according to the minister.  

The RHD is tasked with constructing a 16 km road, including seven flyovers, while the Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing a 4.5 km flyover under the project.

Earlier, on 6 November 2022, a portion of the BRT project -- the Dhaka-bound two lanes of the flyover from Tongi Fire Service in Gazipur to Uttara House Building -- was opened to traffic.

At present, the construction work of the BBA's 4.5km flyover from Uttara House Building to Tongi Cherag Ali Market is going on.

Moreover, the project has 113 connecting roads, 25 BRT stations, and two bus terminals at the Dhaka Airport and at Shibbari, Gazipur.

It also includes construction of 30 underpasses for entering and exiting the bus stops and pedestrian crossings, 41km of high capacity drains on both sides of the new road alongside 20.5km footpaths.

Initially, the project was supposed to be complete by December 2016. But it has been extended several times to December 2023.

In 2011, the Asian Development Bank conducted a preliminary feasibility study of the project.

On 1 December 2012, the ECNEC approved the BRT project at an estimated cost of Tk2,040 crore after the Asian Development Bank carried out a preliminary feasibility study on the scheme.

Bangladesh / Top News

Flyover / Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

13h | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

13h | Panorama
Residents of Dhaka are exposed to air pollution equivalent to smoking up to three cigarettes each day. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Unfit buses, brick kilns and construction work: The usual suspects behind Dhaka's deplorable air quality

17h | Panorama
Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

4h | Videos
Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

7h | Videos
Why did ISIS-K attack the Moscow's Crocus City concert hall in Russia?

Why did ISIS-K attack the Moscow's Crocus City concert hall in Russia?

3h | Videos
Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unite India’s opposition?

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unite India’s opposition?

6h | Videos