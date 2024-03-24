7 flyovers of BRT project open today

Seven flyovers of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project will open to traffic today with the aim of lowering traffic gridlock on Dhaka-Gazipur route before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is scheduled to inaugurate the flyovers, constructed under the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) part of the project.

In a preparatory meeting on Thursday to make Eid journey smoother, Quader spoke of opening the BRT overpasses to remove traffic tailback from the key entrance to Dhaka city from Gazipur.

However, completion of the 20.5km whole project will take time up to June this year, according to the minister.

The RHD is tasked with constructing a 16 km road, including seven flyovers, while the Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing a 4.5 km flyover under the project.

Earlier, on 6 November 2022, a portion of the BRT project -- the Dhaka-bound two lanes of the flyover from Tongi Fire Service in Gazipur to Uttara House Building -- was opened to traffic.

At present, the construction work of the BBA's 4.5km flyover from Uttara House Building to Tongi Cherag Ali Market is going on.

Moreover, the project has 113 connecting roads, 25 BRT stations, and two bus terminals at the Dhaka Airport and at Shibbari, Gazipur.

It also includes construction of 30 underpasses for entering and exiting the bus stops and pedestrian crossings, 41km of high capacity drains on both sides of the new road alongside 20.5km footpaths.

Initially, the project was supposed to be complete by December 2016. But it has been extended several times to December 2023.

In 2011, the Asian Development Bank conducted a preliminary feasibility study of the project.

On 1 December 2012, the ECNEC approved the BRT project at an estimated cost of Tk2,040 crore after the Asian Development Bank carried out a preliminary feasibility study on the scheme.