Flyovers only a problem, never a solution: Experts

Road and transport experts have raised concerns regarding the impact of a flyover at the heart of Dhaka City, stating that it aggravates traffic congestion.

The experts emphasised that flyovers are unsustainable as a solution if the city fails to address traffic congestion effectively, especially during peak hours.

The views came during a training programme titled "Infrastructure for Building Smart Bangladesh," jointly organised by Urban Development Journalist Forum, Bangladesh (UDJFB) and China Enterprises Association in Bangladesh.

Public transport expert Professor Shamsul Haque from the civil engineering department at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), said, "Flyovers can never be a solution to traffic congestion as the vehicles have to eventually come down, only to encounter further gridlock on the streets below.

"So public transports should be given importance to reduce traffic congestion in any city. Just think if all commuters of the metrorail in Dhaka start travelling in cars or an autorickshaw. We can assume that the roads will be at a standstill."

He also cautioned against short-sighted development strategies, noting that several countries, including Thailand, are dismantling flyovers due to their inefficiency.

Shamsul Haque also pointed out a lack of coordination among government agencies in infrastructure development projects. "Decisions have been taken to demolish 13 bridges built over rivers in Dhaka because of insufficient height, but a 10-lane bridge of similar height is being built in Tongi."

Bangladesh Institute Planners (BIP) President Professor Dr Adil Mohammed Khan said, "We should take infrastructure development projects after considering all aspects which in most cases is not the case. As a result, the people do not get the desired services when the project is implemented."

Echoing other experts, Lawmaker Hasina Bari Chowdhury said, "If there is a strong sense of coordination among agencies for achieving development goals, the nation can fulfil the vision of building a smart country by 2041."

Speaking at the programme, President of Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh Ke Changliang said, "Our association represents over 280 Chinese companies with more than half of them involved in infrastructure development in Bangladesh. The companies are engaged in the construction of crucial infrastructure like rails and roads."

Changliang affirmed China's ongoing and forthcoming investments in Bangladesh's infrastructure, aiming to strengthen construction and development efforts across various sectors.