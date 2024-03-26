Flyovers only a problem, never a solution: Experts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 March, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 10:30 pm

Related News

Flyovers only a problem, never a solution: Experts

They also cautioned against short-sighted development strategies, noting that several countries, including Thailand, are dismantling flyovers due to their inefficiency

TBS Report
26 March, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 10:30 pm
A training programme on 26 March titled “Infrastructure for Building Smart Bangladesh,” jointly organised by Urban Development Journalist Forum, Bangladesh (UDJFB) and China Enterprises Association in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS
A training programme on 26 March titled “Infrastructure for Building Smart Bangladesh,” jointly organised by Urban Development Journalist Forum, Bangladesh (UDJFB) and China Enterprises Association in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

Road and transport experts have raised concerns regarding the impact of a flyover at the heart of Dhaka City, stating that it aggravates traffic congestion.

The experts emphasised that flyovers are unsustainable as a solution if the city fails to address traffic congestion effectively, especially during peak hours.

The views came during a training programme titled "Infrastructure for Building Smart Bangladesh," jointly organised by Urban Development Journalist Forum, Bangladesh (UDJFB) and China Enterprises Association in Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Public transport expert Professor Shamsul Haque from the civil engineering department at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), said, "Flyovers can never be a solution to traffic congestion as the vehicles have to eventually come down, only to encounter further gridlock on the streets below.

"So public transports should be given importance to reduce traffic congestion in any city. Just think if all commuters of the metrorail in Dhaka start travelling in cars or an autorickshaw. We can assume that the roads will be at a standstill."

He also cautioned against short-sighted development strategies, noting that several countries, including Thailand, are dismantling flyovers due to their inefficiency.

Shamsul Haque also pointed out a lack of coordination among government agencies in infrastructure development projects. "Decisions have been taken to demolish 13 bridges built over rivers in Dhaka because of insufficient height, but a 10-lane bridge of similar height is being built in Tongi."

Bangladesh Institute Planners (BIP) President Professor Dr Adil Mohammed Khan said, "We should take infrastructure development projects after considering all aspects which in most cases is not the case. As a result, the people do not get the desired services when the project is implemented."

Echoing other experts, Lawmaker Hasina Bari Chowdhury said, "If there is a strong sense of coordination among agencies for achieving development goals, the nation can fulfil the vision of building a smart country by 2041."

Speaking at the programme, President of Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh Ke Changliang said, "Our association represents over 280 Chinese companies with more than half of them involved in infrastructure development in Bangladesh. The companies are engaged in the construction of crucial infrastructure like rails and roads."

Changliang affirmed China's ongoing and forthcoming investments in Bangladesh's infrastructure, aiming to strengthen construction and development efforts across various sectors.

Top News

Flyover / Bangladesh / Smart Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

14h | Panorama
Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

1d | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Jasmin Paris is first woman to finish Barkley Marathons

Jasmin Paris is first woman to finish Barkley Marathons

1h | Videos
Will Israel respond to the call for a ceasefire?

Will Israel respond to the call for a ceasefire?

3h | Videos
Tk 5 crore 22 lakh missing from Janata Bank vault

Tk 5 crore 22 lakh missing from Janata Bank vault

Now | Videos
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

5h | Videos