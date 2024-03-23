Rajshahi's underutilised flyover: A case of fund burning?

A deserted look of the Rajshahi flyover. The 810-metre flyover, which was opened to traffic 10 months ago aiming at curbing traffic jams in the city, remains largely unused as vehicles continue to use the existing route via the Bhadra intersection. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Bulbul Habib

A recently completed flyover project in Rajshahi has come under criticism for its low usage, raising concerns that resources might have gone waste for lack of a proper feasibility study.

The Rajshahi Development Authority (RDA) constructed a 5km road with an 810-metre flyover at a cost of Tk207 crore. The project was aimed at alleviating traffic congestion by diverting long-distance buses away from the city centre.

However, 10 months after its opening to the public, the 2.25km stretch from Kazla Ruet Chattar to Meherchandi, including the flyover, remains largely deserted. Most vehicles continue to use the existing route via the Bhadra intersection, which remains congested.

Prof Md Kamruzzaman, head of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (Ruet), criticised the project's feasibility. "This can be called a very funny project," he remarked.

Photo: Bulbul Habib

He noted that very few vehicles, fewer than 100 per day, use the road. Most people crossing the flyover do so just to have a look at it. He expressed bewilderment over why the RDA or the government embarked on the project without discussing it with relevant departments like his own.

Prof Kamruzzaman stressed the importance of conducting a cost-effective analysis for engineering projects, indicating its absence in this case. He criticised the project as unnecessary and poorly located, deeming it a waste of money.

He questioned the decision to prioritise this road over improving the congested Bhadra intersection route to Meherchandi, where people regularly travel along the railway line.

Photo: Bulbul Habib

According to RDA sources, the project was part of the "Road Construction Project from Natore Road (Ruet Chattar) to Rajshahi Bypass Road," which ran from February 2013 to June 2022 but concluded in April last year.

The project entailed the construction of a 5km bituminous carpeting road, 9km RCC drain, 8 RCC culverts, an 810-metre four-lane flyover, and utility lines such as water, electricity, gas, and T&T from Kazla Ruet Chattar to Kharkhari bypass.

RDA Executive Engineer (Project Director) Abdullah Al Tarique explained that the road aimed to ease city traffic by redirecting Dhaka-Rajshahi highway buses to Chapainawabganj and Naogaon via Kazla and Kharkhari bypass.

Photo: Bulbul Habib

Responding to concerns about achieving the project's objectives, Abdullah Al Tarique mentioned the ongoing upgrade of the road from Talaimari to Katakhali on the Rajshahi-Dhaka highway to four lanes, which is expected to increase traffic on the Kazla-Kharkhari road.

He highlighted the road's contribution to the area's development and improved communication within the city, leading to enhanced economic prospects for residents.

Residents, however, remain unconvinced. Rubel Islam, a resident, lamented the neglect of the existing narrow and dilapidated road connecting Meherchandi to Bhadra. He questioned the rationale behind building a new road while a vital existing route remains unaddressed.

Photo: Bulbul Habib

Ahmed Shafiuddin, divisional president of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik—a civil society platform for good governance, called the project a waste of public money. He stressed the need for a proper investigation into the project's planning and accountability for those responsible.

Nur Islam, chief engineer of Rajshahi City Corporation, clarified that RDA is an autonomous body and is not obligated to consult the city corporation on project implementation. He did acknowledge, though, plans to widen the congested Bhadra-Meherchandi road in future.